If Liverpool do not win the Champions League in Paris on Sunday, their season will be both "amazing" and "very disappointing".

That's the view of BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club pundits, who engaged in lively debate about how a campaign that has taken Liverpool to the cusp of a quadruple ought to be considered should they lose to Real Madrid.

"Even if Liverpool lose in the Champions League, this has still been an amazing season," argued former Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton.

"Many Liverpool fans think this is their greatest of all time and they're just unfortunate to be playing at the same time as Manchester City."

Former City full-back Micah Richards disagreed, praising Liverpool for being "incredible" this season but suggesting that missing out on both the Premier League and Champions League would be "a huge disappointment".

The verdict of football journalist Rory Smith? "You're both right."

