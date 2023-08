We asked you for your thoughts after Motherwell's opening 1-1 draw with Dundee.

Here's what you had to say:

John: Still struggling up front and defence needs another big body, but it's early days.

James: Not very pretty to watch. Some decent performances, but too often gave away possession. Keeping the ball on the deck is a must, and we badly need some real pace. Bair impressed, as did Miller. Hoping it picks up.