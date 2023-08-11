Aston Villa's reported sale, external of midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Burnley - which features a buyback clause - is a masterstroke, according to the Daily Telegraph's Jim White.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship - first with Norwich City and later with Middlesbrough - making 29 appearances across both spells and scoring eight goals.

"It's a really interesting move this," White told BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"You have to remember who's behind it which is Unai Emery. He's one of the shrewdest transfer wizards around.

"It's a very, very clever piece of business this by Aston Villa because Ramsey is 20, he's on the fringes of the first team squad and they were thinking 'what would be the best way of progressing his career'?

"What they've done is sold him to Burnley for £14m, which is reasonable business, and they have also put within the sale a really stringent buyback so if anytime they feel he's doing too well for Burnley they can buy him back.

"It's very clever. It's like they're sending him out on loan but being paid to do so."

