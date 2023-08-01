Sheffield United should expect 'usual battle at the bottom'

Paul Heckingbottom looks on during pre-seasonGetty Images

Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport to look ahead to the new season: "Sheffield United bounced back again into the Premier League after an outstanding season under Paul Heckingbottom.

"I love visiting Bramall Lane, which still feels like a real old school football club, but the fans know that only once this century have they managed to stay up after promotion.

"Expect the usual battle at the bottom."

