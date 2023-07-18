Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is quite chilled out about his future.

The 22-year-old had a successful loan spell in the French league with Reims last season, finishing fourth in the overall scoring standings.

Balogun feels his 21-goal haul reinforces a belief that he can be a success at the highest level.

Inter Milan are keen on the USA international but Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is yet to decide whether to let Balogun leave.

"I obviously went away and the point was to prove I could play first-team football," he said. "I feel I was able to do that.

"Me coming back is not really much of a situation where I think I need to try extra hard to prove something. I think it's a decision that's not really with me.

"Whatever happens, I'm cool with it."