The Stretford Paddock's Jay Motty discussing the battle between Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to own Manchester United on the latest episode of BBC Radio 5 Live's How to Buy a Football Club podcast: "From the conversations I've been having with fans it's sort of shifted.

"I think initially Sir Jim Ratcliffe was seen as a local lad come good, the romantic side of this story, cares about the club, is a United fan and is gonna do things the right way because he understands football.

"Now there's been these stories that one of the options of his bid will be to keep the Glazers on - albeit not in control but to keep some shares and still be at the club.

"You look at the Qatari bid, which some people were put off by because it looks like a state-backed bid, and that sounds a bit like sportswashing.

"But Sheikh Jassim is saying '100% of the club - no more Glazers, I'm gonna do this with the stadium, invest in the team, have a new training ground' and all the rest of it.

"Sir Jim Ratcliffe - it's not as clear what his actual intentions is.

"It's shifted now. There's still a divide but more people are backing the Sheikh Jassim bid of late than there were previously because of this idea that the Glazers are still gonna stay on under Sir Jim."

