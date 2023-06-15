Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Everton announced on Monday at 17:00 BST that three of the club's directors had departed and an announcement over chairman Bill Kenwright's position would be made in the next 48 hours.

Tick, tock - 72 hours have elapsed and we are yet to hear whether 77-year-old Kenwright will remain in position or not.

Having spoken to club sources on Wednesday and Thursday, I was informed on both occasions a decision on his future is still not imminent.

Kenwright was minded to leave alongside chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp but wanted to speak to owner Farhad Moshiri first.

Supporters have protested outside Goodison Park before home games in the season just ended, calling for Kenwright to go, and will be infuriated at having to await the outcome of the talks between owner and chairman.

The #AllTogetherNow movement that have led the protests said in a statement, external on Thursday: "We are still a club left rudderless and without clear leadership.

"We call for the immediate removal of the chairman of this football club, who has been the most unsuccessful chairman in our history.

"Take action now, remove the chairman and let this once great football club start to heal, rebuild and look forward to a new future."