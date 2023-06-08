South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, is edging closer to joining Manchester United on a five-year deal from Napoli. (Nicolo Schira, external)

But Newcastle United might hijack the deal having held talks with Kim, who has a £42m release clause that becomes active on 1 July. (Sun), external

United goalkeeper David de Gea is ready to snub a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at Old Trafford. (Talksport, external)

Meanwhile, United are closing in on a surprise bid for Monaco and France defender Axel Disasi, 25. (L'Equipe - in French, external)

