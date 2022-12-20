Everton are close to agreeing a new contract with English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, to stave off interest from Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Tottenham are considering England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, as a potential long-term replacement for Frenchman Hugo Lloris, 35. (Football Insider), external

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi, 26, is set to sign a new deal. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column