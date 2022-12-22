The squad has been plagued by some minor injuries and a sickness bug. However, he is hopeful that everyone except Stuart Dallas and Luis Sinisterra will be available for the game.

He said he feels his players have “made progress” during the break for the World Cup: "Overall, it has been great. We have invested a lot in the team’s fitness. The togetherness was always strong. Now it’s about getting everyone to 100% because the games come thick and fast."

He said he will not be speaking about transfer options for the January window, but added that discussions are ongoing: "It becomes a lightning rod so I don’t want to talk about it. Obviously we’re active and hard at work behind the scenes."

On rumours linking midfielder Mateusz Klich with a move away, Marsch said: "There has been an enquiry but we’re cautious. He’s still really important here and is one of my favourite personalities of anyone I have coached. We have open dialogue and will need to work out what is best for the club."

He said Leeds are expecting a "monumental task" against the champions, adding: "They have such a great squad, the best manager in the world and a very difficult playing style to prepare for. But we are not afraid of big opponents. Everyone has weaknesses and it’s about us finding a way to exploit them."