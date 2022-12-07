🤔 Estupinan, Mitoma & Trossard. What’s the best combination on the left side for #bhafc for the rest of the season ? Just one topic under discussion in Albion Unlimited with @johnnycantor_ & Warren Aspinall.



📲 Full podcast 👉 https://t.co/0sdTUIhQLX pic.twitter.com/XvNNWTav9O