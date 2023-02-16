Brighton appoint Jewell as head of recruitment on permanent basis

Brighton have confirmed the appointment of Sam Jewell as head of recruitment.

He takes on the role on a permanent basis after replacing Paul Winstanley in an acting capacity after his departure to Chelsea.

Jewell joined the Seagulls in May 2016 as men's under-21s recruitment manager and in March 2019 became emerging talent manager.

He has held scouting roles at previous clubs including Newport County and Swindon Town.

Brighton's technical director David Weir said: "Sam totally understands our way of working and he has played an important part in helping to develop our strategy with the rest of our excellent recruitment team.

"He has done a great job since he stepped into his current role in November and we will give Sam all the support he needs as he takes on this role on a permanent basis."