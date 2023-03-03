Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's Premier League game against Manchester City on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

After the Carabao Cup final defeat, Howe said he was "bruised on Sunday and Monday, but very quickly it turned to Manchester City and returned to work".

Howe added: "The passion and motivation, I didn't feel it could increase with me but I think is has."

He praised the supporters and said: "Everyone connected with the support base did the club proud."

He was asked if playing City is a good game to help bounce back from the defeat and said: "It’s a difficult run of games to go from Liverpool to Manchester United to Manchester City."

Bruno Guimaraes "is fine" after his injury at Wembley and there are no other fitness doubts.

When asked if Newcastle have moved closer to clubs like Manchester City, he said: "I do feel we have closed the gap from where we were and we continue to try and close that gap on the teams above us."

On the club's owners being back in the news, Howe said: "I'm aware of the headlines, but I haven't really invested in the details behind it."

