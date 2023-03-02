Robinson on Celtic scalp, 'tight' meetings & striker surgery
- Published
Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren’s Premiership game with champions Celtic this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the St Mirren boss:
St Mirren’s level of performance in the 2-0 home win in September – Celtic’s only domestic defeat this season – was not a “one-off” and they "know what we need from our players to beat Celtic. We have proved we can do that".
Robinson is also encouraged by the last two meetings with Celtic despite his side losing 4-0 and 5-1: "It has been three games where we have caused them problems and it has been very tight."
Forward Jonah Ayunga had a knee operation on Thursday, while Declan Gallagher remains out with a hamstring injury.
Keanu Baccus, Alex Greive, Scott Tanser and Joe Shaughnessy are recovering from injury and will be assessed.