Sutton's predictions: Arsenal v Everton

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Everton gave Aston Villa a decent game on Saturday but they fell back into the bottom three after being beaten, and their big issue is still that they are so short of firepower.

I saw a tweet from BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty about how the Toffees' failure to sign a striker last summer or in January could come back to haunt them, and it's clear Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have a crucial part to play if they are going to stay up.

I don't even see Everton getting near the goal too often on Wednesday, though. Arsenal have bounced back superbly from their defeat Manchester City with two wins from two tough away games, against Villa and then Leicester City.

The Gunners will have a point to prove after losing at Goodison Park at the start of February - in Sean Dyche's first game in charge of Everton - and I don't see them having any problems this time.

Ben Bruce's prediction: 3-0

