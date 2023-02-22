The latest episode of the Footballer's Football Podcast is available to listen to on BBC Sounds.

This week, Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson and West Ham forward Michail Antonio discuss Nick Pope's red card and what that now means for the Magpies' chances in the Carabao Cup final this weekend, as Lloris Karius looks set to start in goal.

And as Wilson and his team-mates head to Wembley on Sunday, he gives an insight into how he's feeling and the preparations for the the club's first final in 25 years.

