We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

Here are some of your comments:

Aston Villa fans

Colin: We played well, but we allowed Arsenal back into the game with two defensive errors. We need an overhaul of our backline in the summer...

Gordon: Scoreline flattered Arsenal, and Villa could have gained a point for a sold defensive display. I can only assume Douglas Luiz was taken off because he was on a yellow. He and Boubacar Kamara should be the central spine of the team on which we build. Cheque book needed big time ASAP if ambitions are to be realised. We won't go further with our existing squad.

Roderick: Three consecutive defeats and 11 goals conceded show how far away from European competition Villa still are. Disastrous defending, especially with pedestrian and inaccurate passing out from the back, is letting down the midfield and forwards in games in which a promising start has been made.

Phillip: Tyrone Mings is again at fault for two goals. He hasn't a clue how to defend! If Unai Emery thinks he deserves a new contract then he should be sacked now!

Arsenal fans

Freya: Amazing! This ends our losing streak and gives us hope to win more games. I don't want to jinx it, but now our blip has gone, the league could be ours.

Richard: Imagine if it was Manchester City who had come from behind to win at Villa Park before Arsenal then threw away a lead to draw at Nottingham Forest. No doubt the headlines would have been about City showing the grit of champions and Arsenal bottling it. A long way to go yet, but that was some stone-cold grit from Arsenal.

Ben: Arteta has installed a much tougher mental attitude within the squad, which is paying off. Persevering and not panicking is getting results. City and Everton losses have, in a strange way, made the team bond stronger - as proved with a gutsy performance at Villa. Getting Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe back will be like two new signings for the run-in.

Chelmsford Gooner: Arsenal never make it easy for us long-suffering fans and they put us through everything on Saturday. But what a second half performance. No matter how the season finishes, they have given us plenty of things to be proud of. Has the signing of Jorginho been the catalyst? He was superb at Villa and is bringing his influence into this squad.