Burnley v Leicester: Confirmed team news
Maxwell Cornet returns to the Burnley side after recovering from a foot injury. He takes the place of Jay Rodriguez.
Charlie Taylor is also back, coming in at left-back in place of the injured Erik Pieters.
The Clarets' only other change comes in midfield, where Ashley Westwood replaces Jack Cork.
The big news for Leicester is the return of striker Jamie Vardy, but only to the bench.
Brendan Rodgers makes just one change from the Foxes last Premier League game - the 2-1 loss at Wolves. That sees Harvey Barnes replace Ademola Lookman in attack.