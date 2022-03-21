Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea: The pick of the stats
Since recording back-to-back Premier League wins over Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in February and August 2006, Middlesbrough have lost each of their last nine matches with the Blues in all competitions without scoring a single goal.
Chelsea have progressed from 16 of their last 20 FA Cup quarter-final ties, with only Manchester United and Arsenal (both 30) reaching the final four on more occasions than the Blues in the competition’s history (26 times – level with Everton).
Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku has had a direct hand in four goals in his four appearances against Middlesbrough in all competitions (3 goals, 1 assist).
Mason Mount registered his 50th goal involvement for Chelsea in all competitions (25 goals, 25 assists), with the midfielder either scoring or assisting 29 goals under Thomas Tuchel (14 goals, 15 assists), nine more than other player for the Blues.