Gary Gowers, Norwich City - My Football Writer, external

It’s not much fun being a Norwich City supporter right now.

Of course, football is cyclical by nature and there are usually some better times around the corner if you’re patient enough, but when your current trough has taken you to the edge of the earth’s core it’s hard to feel too chipper. And, besides, football supporters are not patient.

As I write, we’re still basking in the glow of a 0-0 draw against a team who had lost six on the bounce and yet who totally dominated us with two-thirds of the possession and who peppered our goal with 31 shots.

Brighton, of course, were (and still are no doubt) in a state of disbelief over how they contrived not to win that game but, for us, a point and an end to our own run of five straight defeats was perceived as a minor triumph.

The gruel is indeed very thin.

Yet, for the most part, the Canary nation seems fairly cool about its team being hopeless, abject, pitiful (take your pick) and a bit of an embarrassment.

So accepting are we of our fate, there’s little by way of angst or anger from the majority, predominantly I assume because it’s acknowledged in these parts that our model of ‘self-funding’ - i.e. selling your good players to fill the financial black holes - puts us at a massive disadvantage.

Add into the mix a poor use of our limited pot of money via some woeful player recruitment and you end up adrift at the bottom of the league and in the ‘worst Premier League team ever’ conversation.

We’re told in no uncertain terms there is no alternative. That our club will continue to be owned by Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones and be self-funded and that’s that. Any questioning of that position is quickly shut down.