Burnley v Leicester: Choose your Foxes XI

Leicester players have had longer to recover for Tuesday's game at Burnley after having the weekend off because of Chelsea's involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

Should Brendan Rodgers stick with the same XI that beat Randers to reach the last 16 of the Europa Conference League last time out?

With no win in their past five Premier League games, the Foxes will be keen to return to winning ways against what will no doubt be a battling Burnley side.

It's time to select your Foxes line-up to face Burnley