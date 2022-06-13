Erling Haaland has described joining Manchester City as a "proud day for me and my family".

In his first interview, external since his move to Etihad Stadium was confirmed, he said: "I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons.

"You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

"There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions."