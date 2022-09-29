Antonio Conte insists he is happy at Tottenham as he shrugged off talk linking him with a return to Juventus.

After three defeats in their last five games, there is speculation surrounding Massimiliano Allegri's future, but Conte played down any chance of a return to his former club.

H﻿e said: "I think this is disrespectful for the Juventus coach and disrespectful for me working for Tottenham.

"We've just started the season. Many times I spoke about this topic and I always said I'm happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham. Then we have the whole season to find the best solution for the club and for me.

"For sure, I'm enjoying the time working for Tottenham, to work for Tottenham, with these players. I have a great relationship with the owner and (Fabio) Paratici. I don't see a problem for the future.

"Now it's important to be focused. We signed a contract because both parties agree to sign this contract. I don't see a problem in this moment and I don't want in the future to listen to someone speak about this because it's disrespectful to the other coach and to me."