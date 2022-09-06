This demonstrated that the boss had done his homework, as it was Spurs that pressed far more successfully. Tottenham’s expected goal ratio of 3.14 eclipsed Marco Silva’s side, whose 0.73 xG threat (Opta) was largely down to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s extremely skilful second-half performance.

Giving Richarlison his first Premier League start was another inspired move. His energy provided a refreshing change and, while he was brutally denied a debut goal, that will surely only embolden him.

We were also teased with the notable improvement of Son Heung-min. Sure, no goal, but this was by far his best attacking performance of the season. His form has been in a dip, yet against Fulham there were notable improvements in most statistical disciplines, including passing accuracy and crossing.

Well done, Antonio, and more, please.