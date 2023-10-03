Lens 2-1 Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have suffered their first ever away Champions League defeat in France in their ninth game there (W6 D2) – two of the three times they have failed to win there have come against Lens (1-1 draw in 1998, 2-1 defeat tonight).

Lens became the first team to beat Arsenal in a European match after conceding the first goal since Eintracht Frankfurt in November 2019 in a Europa League match. The Gunners were unbeaten in 17 such games since then (W14 D3).

Gabriel Jesus became the third player to score in his first two Champions League appearances for Arsenal, along with Marouane Chamakh in 2010 and Lukas Podolski in 2012.