Neilson cites tactical change for ease of win

Robbie Neilson was still not totally satisfied with his Heart of Midlothian side, despite their comfortable 4-1 scoreline against Dundee United.

"I thought we started very well, got our goal in the first minute and then for the next 44 minutes we weren't at the races to be honest," the manager tells BBC Scotland.

"We didn't get close enough, we were slack in our play and it wasn't until the second half when we showed what we're about.

"We made a couple of changes tactically at half-time and that allowed us to settle into it."