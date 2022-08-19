Guardiola on injury news, spending wisely and being on the same page

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's trip to Newcastle.

Here's the key lines from his news conference:

  • New signing Sergio Gomez is ready to play against Newcastle, with Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer also back in contention.

  • Guardiola rubbished the four-point gap to Liverpool being significant after two games, joking: "Just 111 points left." (Actually, Pep, it's 108).

  • Following their new investment, Guardiola believes Newcastle are "here to stay".

  • However, he's also warned them to spend and invest wisely: "No one has the secret to success. When you believe you have something football punches strong and makes you fall down."

  • He later used Manchester City's own example: "We are aligned with the hierarchy – the way we want to play, the players we want to buy. We are on the same page. That's why I stay here."

