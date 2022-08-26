Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says there is a chance Alexander Isak could make his debut against Wolves on Sunday.

The Magpies are set to sign the Real Sociedad and Sweden striker, 22, for a club-record £60m.

"It's not completed. We hope to get it done," said Howe.

When asked if he could be signed in time to play at Wolves, he said: "Yes, fingers crossed.

"There's no guarantee with these things because we're in other people's hands, but hopefully."

The Magpies made their move after a hamstring injury to Callum Wilson.

"We're hopeful that Callum will only be out for a couple of weeks - but naturally we reacted slightly off that," Howe added. "It changed our focus maybe slightly on the type [of attacking player].

"But we're delighted to hopefully sign Alex, who will be a big player for us.

"He will add those qualities he has - he has pace, technical ability, dribbling ability, he has got a bit of X-factor about him.

"He is slightly different and I think he is capable of scoring goals."