Smith said he should have the same squad available for Sunday, but Sam Byram will be assessed as he is still struggling with fatigue.

On the importance of Sunday's game, he admitted: "It is really big for both teams, because we are both on a losing run. We know we have to get points because we have been sat on 17 points for too long."

Asked if the pressure is on the hosts, Smith said: "Everybody had us relegated in September, so we can go to Leeds and play with more freedom."

On recent positives, Smith said "what is moving in the right direction is the quality of chances that we are creating. We should be taking more of those chances".

He added: "Some of the set-piece goals that we have conceded have been individual mistakes. Players know they have to take responsibility as well, but we have to be better."

Smith said Max Aarons "needed a good old fashioned kick up the backside and he responded in the best way possible. He has a great attitude".