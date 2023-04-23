'No reason' why United can't get top six next season

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart believes that Dundee United could finish in the top six next season should they take their recent momentum forward.

United have won their last three games in the league, and Saturday's victory over Livingston took them four points clear of bottom club Ross County.

"The quality is there. Next season, if they are still in the top-flight, there's no reason why they shouldn't be aspiring to be in the top six," Stewart said on Sportscene.

"I don’t think anybody doubted the quality in the side, it’s been the desire, the determination, the character that’s been questionable. Getting on a run like this is timed perfectly.

“The nine points they have picked up in the last three games have transformed their season, because going into the game against Hibs they were bottom of the table, confidence was at an all-time low, Jim Goodwin hadn’t won a game yet, but they got the last minute penalty and have kicked on from there."