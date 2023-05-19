Johnson on long-term hopes, Europe, and Williams links
Lee Johnson has been talking to the media before Hibernian's Scottish Premiership match against Rangers this weekend.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
He would love to be at Hibs "for the long haul" and is not a "quick firefighter".
The job has proved more difficult than he anticipated, a year on from his appointment, and there were "a lot of systems and processes that needed to improve".
On rumours linking the club to Wales midfielder Jonny Williams: “Jonny’s one that’s out of contract so would naturally come into a club our size’s consideration, but the player’s got to be affordable, accessible and available.”
Johnson spoke about potential European qualification, saying the club can't rely on Celtic winning the Scottish Cup, so have to push to finish fourth.
He praised the club's recruitment structure and the work done to improve the already "great" facilities. Hibs have just spent £1m on the pitches at Easter Road and at the training ground.