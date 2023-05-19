Malky Mackay knows Ross County must tame in-form striker Kevin van Veen if his side's Premiership revival is to continue at Fir Park this weekend.

The Motherwell talisman has scored 26 goals this season – five of them against County and 11 in his last eight games.

"He is in a real good vein of form and we just have to make sure we prepare properly in terms of our game-plan,” said Staggies boss Mackay.

"But Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) is a terrific centre-forward who we played against at the weekend and Duk (Aberdeen), Kyogo (Furuhashi, Celtic), I could keep going.

"Clubs have got good players up front in this league and we need to make sure we contain that.

"It was a terrific win for us last weekend obviously and it gives the boys that chance over the weekend to settle down and be focused and ready for the Motherwell game.

"It's going to be a tough game without a doubt, it always is going to Fir Park and Stuart (Kettlewell) has done really well. They are in good form but we're looking forward to it.

"We all have twists and turns to come and we have to make sure that we focus on ourselves and what is right in front of us."