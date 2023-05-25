What was Forest's most memorable final day?

Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

A day I will never forget is 7 May 2017. Sunshine on Trentside for the last game of the season against Ipswich and Forest needed a win to secure our Championship status.

Nerves were on edge, particularly at 0-0 when a Dominic Samuel shot deflected, forcing Jordan Smith into a magnificent save. After that, Forest rallied and went into half-time 1-0 up after former Notts County stopper, Bartosz Bialkowski upended Jamie Ward on 43 minutes.

Forest came out much more settled in the second period and quickly took control. Shots from Ward and Assombalonga preludes to eventually running out 3-0 winners with a strikes form Chris Cohen and Assombalonga (2). Forest were safe, and the fans were ecstatic!