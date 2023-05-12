Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Former Hull City manager Phil Brown offered to join Sam Allardyce’s coaching staff at Leeds, but was turned down.

Brown, who has also managed at Preston, Swindon, Southend and most recently Barrow, worked alongside Allardyce at Blackpool and Bolton as his assistant.

Allardyce appointed former Oxford boss Karl Robinson, whom he worked alongside at Blackburn, and ex-Leeds striker Robbie Keane to his staff at Elland Road.

He faces his former club Newcastle in his first home game on Saturday.

