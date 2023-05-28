Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery to Match of the Day: "I am very proud of the players' work, I have been very demanding and they have responded very well. At Villa Park our supporters have been very necessary for our work, our project - they were here with us today supporting us.

"Everyone is very happy with this step. Today was our moment. We have an ambitious objective, we are trying to build a strong spirit and a structure. We have time to work more next year and we have one more competition to play, it is an another option for a trophy.

"I want it. I have played in Europe for 15 years and it is fantastic to have it."