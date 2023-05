How Killie could do with a goalscorer like George McCluskey these days...

30 years ago today, in 1993, the former Celtic star scored the sole goal against Dumbarton in Killie's last home victory of the season.

McCluskey was top goalscorer in all competitions, and top the charts with 11 goals in the league as Tommy Burns' side finished second in the Scottish First Division, securing promotion to the top flight.