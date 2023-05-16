Transfer news: United agree to pay Min-jae release clause
- Published
Napoli's South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, has agreed to join Manchester United this summer after they agreed to pay his 50m euro (£43m) release clause. (Mirror, external)
Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, wants to join a club in the Champions League if he is to leave Brighton this summer. (Athletic - subscription required, external)
Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, although the German club intend to offer the 25-year-old Switzerland international a new deal. (Independent, external)
English defenders Phil Jones, 31, and Axel Tuanzebe, 25, are expected to be released by Manchester United this summer. (Manchester Evening News, external)