'Looking at Pep's legacy is missing the point of what he's given us'

Guillem Balague, Spanish football journalist

Can only a Champions League trophy seal Pep's City legacy?

This is the biggest fallacy. It's another stick to hit Pep Guardiola, those who have established new paths in football or in life get that.

It's never enough to dominate the Premier League or to take Manchester City to three semi-finals. It will never be enough for those who don't see that what Pep is doing is enough.

Looking at his legacy is missing the point of what he's given us. We are obsessed by moments that can be reproduced by Youtube clips or movies that define a player, we are obsessed by individual's winning a game or coming up with something extraordinary.

Perhaps we are blurred by Messi and Ronaldo doing that so often. Kevin De Bruyne has already proven to be one of the best midfielders of this generation.

