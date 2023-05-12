Aberdeen v Hibs: Team news

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie serves the third match of a four-game ban, while Ross McCrorie (hernia) remains sidelined and Callum Roberts works his way back from a hamstring injury.

Hibernian could be without Jake Doyle-Hayes due to concussion protocols after he went off with a head knock last weekend, but Mykola Kukharevych is likely to return to the squad after his recent injury lay-off.

Martin Boyle (knee), Kyle Magennis (pelvis) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring) are all out.