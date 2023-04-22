Leicester 2-1 Wolves: What Lopetegui said

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, speaking to BBC Sport: "When you have lost it is a bad feeling always because you play to win. Today was a very important match for us. We have lost. It was a pity but is done.

"In the first half we played well, had clear chances. The second half was balanced and it was a pity they scored.

"To stay in the Premier League you have to fight a lot in all of the matches. We have to be ready. The most dangerous thought is [thinking you are close to survival]."