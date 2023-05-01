Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray says his final game for the club stands out as one of the most emotional of his career.

Murray left in 2021 after two spells with the Seagulls.

Speaking on Kammy & Ben’s Proper Football Podcast, Murray said: “I didn’t get that emotional throughout my career. One game that was was my last game for Brighton at the Amex. I had a year left on my contract but I knew it was the end. I can remember going home and sobbing all night. I knew it was time up at the club.

“I was in communication with the club and they were saying you won’t get the game time. I was never one to sit. I knew when they said that I was going to go.

“I suppose Brighton fans have good memories of me and I didn’t want to demise in front of them and become that guy hanging around, getting paid and living on the past.”

Listen to the podcast on BBC Sounds here

*Podcast contains strong language