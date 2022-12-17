Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Despite coming within minutes of claiming a point, this performance will draw plenty of criticism towards the tactics of Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

He spoke openly about taking inspiration from his old club St Mirren, who are the only side to beat Celtic domestically this season.

The set-up was identical, with a back five and midfield three shuttling across to outnumber Celtic's wide players.

It worked to a point, except Aberdeen put far less pressure on Celtic when they had the ball than St Mirren, and were far less useful in the rare moments they did have the ball.

Goodwin has spoken of the confidence he has in his players and the attacking football they want to play, and have played at home, this season. This approach was contradictory to that.

The last time they played an Old Firm side they were far too open and were picked apart at Ibrox, but here they offered nothing.

Goodwin needs to find a happy medium against Glasgow's big two, starting with the visit of Rangers to Pittodrie on Tuesday.