We asked for your ideal Brentford XIs for the opening game of the season.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Ian: My opening day line-up would be - Flekken - Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry - Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt - Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo. This is subject to change due to any injuries or transfers (in or out).

Robert: My starting XI would be - Flekken, Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Tom: My opening day XI would be - Flekken, Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Boulaye Dia, Wissa.

Fred: GK: Flekken, RB: Hickey, RCB: Ajer, LCB: Mee, LB: Henry, DM: Norgaard, CM: Damsgaard and Jensen, LW: Schade, RW: Mbeumo, ST: Gyokeres.