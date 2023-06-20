'Difficult' for Danzaki to get in the team, says Kettlewell

Manager Stuart Kettlewell admits there is “frustration” over the stuttering start to Riku Danzaki’s Motherwell career and warned the Japanese midfielder he faces a challenge to get game-time.

January signing Danzaki has featured just once – as an 89th minute substitute – under Kettlewell since playing the final three games of Steven Hammell's tenure.

"I never signed Riku, it has been really hard to get him on the park, there have been a number of issues in terms of his fitness,” said Kettlewell.

“He was back fit for a few days then had to drop out. It's been a frustration for him and the football club, it's been very much stop-start.

"Obviously Riku sits with a contract at the football club, he was brought here for a reason, but prior to that when he was fit, it was difficult for him to get into the team as well.

"It's hard when it's that change of culture and country, I acknowledge all these factors, but these things are all taken into consideration when there are decisions made on who plays. I've been very loyal to guys who have been fit and able to play for us on a Saturday, and that's what I believe in.

"Riku, technically, you can understand why he was brought to the club for a particular style of play. That has substantially changed, in terms of formation. Riku would probably indicate he is a number 10. I have not played with a number 10 at times.

"I see it a completely different way, so that would probably let you acknowledge why it could be difficult for him at times to get in. "