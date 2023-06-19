John Williams - former Bournemouth player and manager, and BBC Radio Solent's Cherries summariser - reacting to the sacking: “I don’t understand it. I am totally shocked.

“I thought the Cherries were moving along nicely and building for pre-season, which is coming up.

“The first thing that springs to mind is that they must have someone lined up.

“Without a doubt, Gary O’Neil will feel hard done by. I doubt he'll be out of work for long.”

