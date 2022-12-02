Group stage conquered as last 16 looms for Celtic quartet

T﻿hey came, they saw, they advanced.

The four Celtic players at the World Cup aren't ready to back their bags yet - they've all made it past the group stage and are gearing up for the last 16.

F﻿irst in action is defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who bids to help the USA past the Netherlands on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

T﻿hen it's Aaron Mooy and Australia attempting to pull off an almighty upset against the Argentina side led by little magician Leo Messi at 19:00.

Last but not least, Celtic have a foot in both camps on Monday (15:00) when striker Daizen Maeda and right-back Josip Juranovic go head to head as Japan face Croatia.

It means the Scottish champions will have at least one player in the quarter-finals in Qatar. Wintry Lennoxtown will have to wait for now.