Matthew relishing Ibrox opportunity

Rangers' new assistant coach Damian Matthew says it's "a real blessing" to be working at the Ibrox club.

The 52-year-old, whose coaching experience includes spells at Chelsea, Charlton, Southend and in India, has joined Beale from QPR and is delighted to continue their partnership.

"I had a short spell with Michael in London, and we had a great time there," Matthew told the Rangers website.

"I’ve known him for a long time and he’s spoken to me a lot about his experience here and how great that was.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to play with players who have played here many years, and hearing stories from them – John Spencer and Gordon Durie."

Matthew added he will be turning to experienced players such as Steven Davis and Scott Arfield to help nurture the squad's young talent.

"We will help and assist, but the best part for me will be looking after the midfielders given my youth background to now," he said.

"That was the position that I played so I have that understanding of what it takes. It’s great for me to be working with the likes of Steven Davis and Scott Arfield who have international experience.

"I think one of the strengths as a coach is to try and bring out their experience to help these younger players develop as well. I’m really excited and looking forward to the future."