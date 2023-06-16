Celtic assistant expected to stay - gossip

John KennedySNS

John Kennedy has assisted the past two Celtic managers

Celtic assistant John Kennedy is expected to stay at the club rather than join former manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham. (Sun)

Postecoglou is set to appoint former Celtic assistant Chris Davies to Spurs' backroom team. (Record)

Scott Sinclair believes his former manager at Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, can turn the current side into Invincibles mark two should he return to the Parkhead dugout. (Sun)

Celtic could face Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan in the same Champions League group if they are seeded in pot four. (Record)

Kyogo Furuhashi netted as a substitute in Japan's 6-0 defeat of El Salvador, while Celtic teammate Reo Hatate started in midfield. (Scotsman - subscription)

Celtic defender Ewan Otoo, 20, is close to finalising a permanent move to Dunfermline following a loan spell. (Courier - subscription)

Read Friday's Scottish Gossip

Related Topics