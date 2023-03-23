A new episode of the How To Buy A Football Club podcast is available to listen to now on BBC Sounds.

Following the news of the Manchester United deadline day that never was, Sally Nugent, Faisal Islam and Simon Stone unravel the chaos around the second bid deadline.

"We don't quite know what has led to this extension, but the extension has been granted and the bids haven't gone in [for Ineos and Sheikh Jassim], bids from other sources have gone in," said BBC Sport senior football reporter Stone.

"I've got to be honest, there are parts of this story that don't make sense, there are gaps in the story as well that are proving difficult to fill in but hopefully they will be filled in.

"What we are looking at now is a deadline on Friday night, that like last night, you are waiting to be told by sources how many people are involved in this process and really you don't know what is going to happen next."

Listen to the full episode and catch up on previous episodes on BBC Sounds