Southampton v Manchester City: Pick of the stats
- Published
Manchester City have won their past four Premier League matches, their longest winning run of the season. They last won five in a row in April and May 2022.
Southampton kept six clean sheets in their first nine home Premier League games in the 2020-21 campaign but since then the Saints have kept just seven in 43 league games at St Mary’s, with just one of those coming this season, the fewest of any team.
Since a Danny Ings penalty in December 2020, James Ward-Prowse has scored each of Southampton’s past 16 Premier League penalty and direct free-kick goals combined (eight penalties, eight direct free-kicks). In Premier League history, the only player to have a longer such run for a team was Matt Le Tissier for Saints between 1992 and 1995 (20 in a row).