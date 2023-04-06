Southampton v Manchester City: Pick of the stats

Jack Grealish

  • Manchester City have won their past four Premier League matches, their longest winning run of the season. They last won five in a row in April and May 2022.

  • Southampton kept six clean sheets in their first nine home Premier League games in the 2020-21 campaign but since then the Saints have kept just seven in 43 league games at St Mary’s, with just one of those coming this season, the fewest of any team.

  • Since a Danny Ings penalty in December 2020, James Ward-Prowse has scored each of Southampton’s past 16 Premier League penalty and direct free-kick goals combined (eight penalties, eight direct free-kicks). In Premier League history, the only player to have a longer such run for a team was Matt Le Tissier for Saints between 1992 and 1995 (20 in a row).